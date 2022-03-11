Tuya ZigBee Smart Gateway Hub Smart Home Automation for All Tuya ZigBee3.0 Smart Products

FREQUENTLY BOUGHT TOGETHER
MOES is a brand for anyone interested in using high-quality smart home devices to enjoy a whole-house intelligent lifestyle. Our mission is to design and provide comprehensive solutions to house devices for the enjoyment of our honored customers. MOES believes that “More Smart, More Green”.
Why Choose MOES?
- True Need
- Trusty Quality
- Attentive Service
- Fast&Free Shipping
Main Features
- 1.A must for all ZigBee products:This is a hub that connects to a variety of ZigBee smart products and is the bridge,as well as a control center for smart homes,which plays an irreplaceable role for all ZigBee products.
- 2.Wide Compatibility:Not only Tuya WiFi products,but also ZigBee 3.0 smart products are compatible with the ZigBee gateway hub,allowing you to customize your systems depending on your individual needs and security requirements.
- 3.App Smart and Remote Control:Adding devices,device reset,third-party control and group control to meet the needs of smart applications,are all supported by the hub.Simply use your smart phone to control remote security kit system connected to the hub anytime,anywhere.
- 4.Stable and Reliable Wireless Networking:WiFi signal covers a wide range of areas that is stable and reliable enough for normal work of any connected devices to the hub.
- 5.Easy to Fit:The smart gateway hub is designed with absolutely no wiring required and an extremely quick simple WiFi setup,no professional technical skills needed.And there is another network cable for the wired version to connect the WiFi router additionally.
Note:Two versions optional with wired and wireless connectivity. The maximum quantity that can be connected to the wireless hub is 50,and 300 for wired hub.
Specifications:
- APP:Smart Life Tuya App
- Wireless Connection:ZigBee
- WiFi Frequency:2.4GHz
- Total Number Connected:50 for wireless,300 for wired
- Working Temperature:-10°C~55°C
- Adapter Output:5V 1A
- Working Humidity:10%-90% RH (no condensation)
Package Listing
- Wired Hub Tuya ZigBee Gateway Hub*1
- USB Cable*1
- Quick User Guide*1
- Network Cable*1
- Wireless Hub Tuya ZigBee Gateway Hub*1
- USB Cable*1
- Quick User Guide*1
We ship worldwide and most countries support free shipping.
(Other countries need to pay extra shipping cost.)
The time frame for order delivery is divided into two parts;
Processing time:Order Verification,quality check and packaging.All orders are sent to the manufacturers for dispatch within 24 hours after the order is placed.The manufacturer and China Post process the orders,which takes an additional 2-4 days.
Shipping time:This refers to the time it takes for items to be shipped from our warehouse to the destination.US orders are shipped by e-Packet,which usually take between 7 and 21 business days to arrive at their destination,and sometimes it will take longer.Besides,DHL,FeDex etc are also available.
Once you have alerted us you wish to make a return through an email contact.We will email a link to start the easy return process.
We can accept Paypal and Credit card.